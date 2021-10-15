Ghana and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, loves living the extravagant life just like many rich footballers

The Arsenal star in recent times has been seen driving luxurious car, topping the list is his Lamborghini

Partey has also been spotted driving boats and chilling in some of the biggest cities in the world

Thomas Partey might look calm and quiet on the outside, but the Ghana and Arsenal star is no stranger to living the best life as he drives some of the most luxurious cars and enjoys holidaying at the best spots.

Before his move to Arsenal, not much was known about his private life, especially for a boy from Odumase Krobo trying to make it big on the football's grande stages.

In photos posted on Instagram by the player, sighted by Legit.ng, it is obvious the 27-year-old enjoys the luxurious life of people living on his wage bracket.

Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey lives a luxurious lifestyle. SOURCE: Instagram/ @thomaspartey5

Source: UGC

Thomas Partey is one of the highest earners at Arsenal, as he reportedly takes a whooping 250,000 pounds a week as wages, with an annual salary of about 13 million pounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

For a player on such wages, it is normal to live life to the fullest, and Thomas Partey is no different in terms of taste and preferences.

Partey spent the summer holidays in Ghana on the Islands, where he took stunning photos of him riding boats. In fact, not the regular motorboats but Cuddy Cabins Boats.

The hugely talented player spent few days in Ghana before returning to England to continue his vacation. In England, Partey is seen at the biggest restaurants in London.

But what caught more attention was when he pulled up in the latest $272,000 (N112m) Lamborghini Urus on the streets of London.

Partey had onlookers watching, with a fan catching a glimpse of his luxury lifestyle. A life he could only dream of.

Apart from the cars and the boats, the former Tema Youth player loves to have some of the best cuisines.

Thomas Partey moved to England on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2020, but struggled with injuries in his first season.

Obafemi Martins takes his N189m super yacht on a ride

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles legend Obafemi Martins acquired an expedition yacht reportedly worth $460,000 (about N189million) back in 2016.

The former Super Eagles goal poacher splashed cash on the luxury ride as he celebrated his 32nd birthday that year.

A new clip has shown Martins personally sailing the exotic boat along the Lagos lagoon as his hands were seen on the steering.

The 36-year-old who last played for Chinese club Wuhan Zall is one footballer who will stop at nothing in spending lavishly on a life of luxury.

‘Obagoal’s’ Iguana 31 Expedition yacht is reportedly worth $460,000 (about N189million).

The yacht reportedly has the ability to roll over rocks, climb 30-degree direct inclines, and manage 25-degree lateral slopes.

The model is a powerful boat equipped to navigate any type of sea and can reach up to 55mph.

Source: Legit.ng