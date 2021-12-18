Cristiano Ronaldo was brought to Manchester United back in 2003 and they lad went on to become one of the greatest players

The return of the Portuguese striker to the Premier League club was also masterminded by Sir Alex who had to put a call through to him

The pair recently reunited as they were spotted speaking in a soon-to-be-launched podcast for Manchester United

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reunited with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson as the pair sat for a chat on the Inside View with the full episode being released soon, SunSport reports.

United released a teaser of the clip on social media showing the club legends share messages for a podcast as they talked things through.

Ferguson said it is vital that people know that Ronaldo cares, before the camera switched to Ronaldo who responded.

Cristiano Ronaldo delighted to reunite with Sir Alex Ferguson. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

He said via club website:

"Everything he said to me, he did. And it's difficult."

And the clip ends with Fergie who earnestly said:

"You've got to understand, some things are bigger than a football club."

Recall that Sir Ales Ferguson signed the Portuguese ace to United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. And in the next six years, the 36-year-old went on to become one of the best players in the world.

He scored 118 goals and provided 76 assists in 293 games before earning a then-world record £80million move to Real Madrid.

