Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be in his final days as an Arsenal player as the forward has been banished from the first team

The Gabonese striker was stripped of the club’s captaincy after he returned late following a trip to France

Latest reports from the Emirates Stadium indicate that the embattled forward could be sold in the next transfer window

Gabonese international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been banished from the Arsenal squad as reports further claim the former captain could be on his way out of the club, Mirror reports.

Arsenal, on Tuesday, December 14, announced that Aubameyang has been stripped of captaincy.

It was gathered that the 32-year-old returned late from a trip to France and was consequently let out of the squad for their game against Southampton last weekend.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang could leave Arsenal in January. Photo: Simon Stacpoole

Source: Getty Images

And the forward was not named in the squad that faced West Ham United in the mid-week, sparking a wave of speculation as to when he would don the Arsenal shirt again.

Latest reports from the club have it that Aubameyang has been barred from training with the first team, indicating is days at the London club are numbered.

Daily Mail are reporting that the Arsenal hierarchy is upset and disappointed in the player as he has been forced to train alone, away from his teammates.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has already confirmed the striker is not in contention for the squad to face Leeds on Saturday evening and the suspension from all first-team action is likely to still be in place when he leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

While a date for Aubameyang's release from club duties so he can join up his with international teammates in Cameroon remains unclear, he will not be used by Arteta before then.

Tuchel faults Arsenal’s decision to strip Aubameyang of captaincy

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said he does not believe Arsenal's decision to axe Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as captain is reflective of the striker's character.

Tuchel, who managed Auba at Borussia Dortmund has now waded into the issue, sending his message of support to the Gabonese forward.

Speaking on Auba's predicament, the Blues manager reflected on their time at Dortmund as he promised to reach out to his former player.

