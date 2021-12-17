Super Eagles handler Augustine Eguavoen has narrated how he received the news that he would be taking over from Gernot Rohr who was fired

Franco-German tactician Rohr was sacked last Sunday after NFF president Amaju Pinnick claimed they wanted to avoid disaster

Eguavoen disclosed that he had thought Rohr would continue as the boss as he expressed shock at his own appointment

Augustine Eguavoen who was recently appointed as interim coach of the Super Eagles has expressed shock at the sacking of his predecessor, Gernot Rohr, Today reports.

Eguavoen who also expressed his surprise at his appointment during a recent interview said he never anticipated the sack of Rohr, despite speculations that he was going to be axed.

The tactician was in charge of the Eagles for five years, four months and 10 days making him officially the longest-serving coach of the team.

Augustine Eguavoen says he was surprised when named to become Super Eagles handler. Photo: Ben Radford

Source: Getty Images

Prior to his appointment as interim coach, Eguavoen was the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). He said via All Nigeria Soccer:

“I would say I was shocked, I was surprised when my name was announced after a brief discussion but I thought Gernot Rohr will continue because it has always been is he going to continue is he not going to continue, we’re going to sort things out.

“And then when my bosses spoke to me about it a couple of days ago I was like why not but is there a possibility that we can sort things out with him.

“We couldn’t get things sorted out and you know when stuff like this happens, the next person in line is the Technical Director.

“It’s something I’ve been through before, I am in the system, I know everything about the players and management, of course, the administration also.”

