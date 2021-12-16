Wilfred Ndidi clocks 25 on December 16 and the wife of the Super Eagles midfielder has penned an emotional message

Describing the Leicester City player as ‘her baby', Dinma further disclosed that she smiles anytime she looks into his eyes

Ndidi who also featured for Belgian side Genk married his longtime girlfriend in 2019 and their union is blessed

Dinma Fortune, the wife of Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, has taken to social media to celebrate her husband who clocks 25 on December 16.

Ndidi who currently plays for Leicester City football club of England was born shortly before Christmas Day in 1996 and he has grown to become a superstar.

The former Genk of Belgium star earned a call up to the Senior Nigeria national football team in October 2015, making his debut in the friendly game against DR Congo.

Wilfred Ndidi clocks 25 as his wife celebrates him. Photo: Lars Baron

A few days later, he also featured in the 3–0 win against Cameroon, when he replaced John Obi Mikel in the 63rd minute.

And taking to social media as he adds another age, the player’s wife Dinma wrote:

“Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you I smile. Happy birthday my baby my baby.”

Ndidi continues to flaunt daughter

Meanwhile, Ndidi has posted an adorable and heartwarming photo of himself and his precious daughter taking a walk, with the Nigerian footballer expressing happiness.

Since Ndidi and his wife Dinma welcomed their daughter last year, the Leicester City footballer has always been expressing how great and fulfilled he is to become a father.

According to the photo Wilfred Ndidi posted on his official page, the Nigerian was putting on a black suit while taking a walk with his daughter.

Last term, the Nigerian played an important role in helping Leicester City to beat Chelsea in the final of the English FA Cup played at the Wembley Stadium.

Ndidi linked with possible move to Real Madrid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has become a target for 13-time European champions Real Madrid, reports in Spain claim.

The whole story about Ndidi being linked to Real Madrid According to a Spanish new media outlet, the Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish giants are looking to make the Leicester City star, a long term replacement for Brazilian star Carlos Casemiro.

The Foxes signed the 24-year-old from Belgian side Genk to replace N'Golo Kante who left King Power Stadium for Chelsea in 2016.

