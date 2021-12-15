Georgina Rodriguez is giving Cristiano Ronaldo’s kids a memorable Christmas season as she takes them on a trip

The expectant mom has taken CR7’s five children on a magical to £1,500-a-night (about N1million) Lapland cabin to see Santa

Rodriguez wore a nice fur hat with a cosy all-black outfit, while Eva and Alana adorably wore matching outfits for their Lapland adventure

Cristiano Ronaldo’s kids are having a swell time this season as girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez takes them on a magical to £1,500-a-night (about N1million) Lapland cabin to see Santa.

SunSport are reporting that Ronaldo Jr, Eva, Mateo and Alana travelled with Rodriguez - who is expecting twins - for some early Christmas fantasies.

It was gathered that the family had a swell time following a magical snow setting as they stayed in a beautiful, but simple cabin.

Georgina Rodriguez on an adventurous trip with Ronaldo's kids. Photo: georginagio

Source: Instagram

Portuguese outlet Elespanol are reporting that the facility is fitted with a decorated tree, candle-lite dinners as well as a fireplace, which has a white-stained forest background.

It is said to be worth £1,500-a-night (about N1million) price as Georgina declared that the adventure made her the ‘happiest mum in the world.’

Ronaldo’s kids went ahead to meet with the the man behind the magic of Christmas, Santa.

Eva and Alana adorably wore matching outfits for their Lapland adventure. Rodriguez wore a nice fur hat with a cosy all-black outfit. The boys decided not to match, but looked dapper in their own right.

All seemingly enjoyed the trip despite the weather clocking in at a bitterly cold -15°C.

Alana recently clocked 4

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez posted a birthday message to their beautiful daughter Alana who turned four.

The Portuguese superstar put aside a disappointing out against the Republic of Ireland during their World Cup qualifiers played at the Aviva Stadium to celebrate his first daughter's birthday.

Ronaldo had earlier posted a scan result on social media that they are expecting twins together to add up the numbers in their family.

The five-time currently has four children including Ronaldo Jr (11), AlanaEva (4), Eva and Matteo (4) who are twins.

