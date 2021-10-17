Nigeria international Victor Osimhen is now worth over €60m after his value rose in the latest stats released by Transfermarkt

The 22-year-old has contributed eight goals in eight appearances across competitions so far this campaign

Osimhen equals Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi's €60m market valuation as they are the most valuable Nigerian stars

Victor Osimhen has been on fire since the start of the season having scored seven goals and one assist in eight appearances for Napoli so far this campaign.

His performances have now seen his value rise to the tunes of about €10 million on the transfer market lately.

The 22-year-old former Lille attacker has now equalled his Wilfred Ndidi's €60 million market valuation according to latest report on Transfermarkt.

Nigerian star Victor Osimhen in action for Napoli against Torino. Photo by Ivan Romano

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen according to the stats website is the third most valuable player in the Italian League while he ranks 49th most valuable player overall.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Super Eagles forward is now Nigeria’s joint most valuable player and the second most valuable striker in the Italian league.

Just two years ago, the Ultimate Strikers Academy product joined Sporting Charleroi in a deal around €3.5m but joined his current club in a club record signing in the summer of 2020.

Meanwhile, only Inter Milan duo of Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella, Juventus stars Matthijs de Ligt and Federico Chiesa, and Lazio ace Sergej Milinković-Savić are priced higher than Osimhen.

And all six stars made the Transfermarkt’s most valuable eleven, with Osimhen set up front alongside Martinez in a formidable lineup that also has AC Milan trio of goalkeeper Maignan and full-backs Hernandez and Calabria.

Why Chelsea legend Zola likens Osimhen to Lukaku

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has continued to attract positive reactions from the legends of the round leather game.

Chelsea icon Gianfranco Zola is the latest to shower encomiums on the forward who currently holds Africa's most expensive player tag.

A few days after scoring twice to help Napoli secure a draw in their Europa League opening group game, the 22-year-old found the back of the net again in their 4-0 triumph over Udinese on Monday, September 20.

Source: Legit