Edouard Mendy was easily the man of the moment as Chelsea stunned Brentford to secure a -0 vital win

The Senegalese produced stunning saves especially in the second half to help his side bag the three points

His performances caught the eye of Antonio Rudiger who wondered why the shot-stopper was not nominated for the Ballon d'Or

The Blues have five players on the 30-man shortlist for the prestigious award including N'Golo Kante and Jorginho

Antonio Rudiger has expressed disappointment at not seeing Edouard Mendy nominated for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

Edouard Mendy produced stunning saves to help Chelsea stun Brentford in the Premier League. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Rudiger demanded an explanation why the Senegalese was snubbed from the 30-man shortlist for the prize following his masterclass against Brentford.

Mendy staged a man of the match performance against the newly-promoted side on Saturday, October 15, with his crucial saves helping Chelsea secure a vital 1-0 win.

In the absence of Rudiger and Thiago Silva, Thomas Tuchel had no choice but to parade a makeshift defence to take on the Bees.

The tie saw Malang Sarr handed his Premier League debut after his arrival in the summer, with the promising Trevor Chalobah also starting in the heart of defence.

The Blues had a pretty decent start to the clash as they managed to cope with Brentford's physical threat before they took a deserved lead before the break via Ben Chilwell's volley.

However, the second period of the match saw the home side staged a scintillating performance, with Chelsea being left to the mercies of Mendy who made stunning saves to keep his side in the game.

Reacting to the narrow win and Mendy's influential role in the clash, Rudiger wondered why the Senegal international was not afforded a place in the Ballon d'Or shortlist.

"Someone explain why he’s not nominated for the Ballon d’Or," Rudiger wrote on

"What a performance… EDOUARD MENDY," he added.

The Blues already boast five nominees for the Ballon d'Or including Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Mane slams Ballon d'Or for Mendy snub

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has described the decision to omit Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from the Ballon d'Or shortlist as "unacceptable."

The Blues already have five players included in the 30-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Jorginho headline a list of the Blues stars who will be gunning for the prestigious award and will come up against teammates N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Romelu Lukaku.

However, there was no room for keeper Mendy, with Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma the only shot-stopper who made the cut.

Mane has now taken issue with the move to snub Mendy from the list, with the Liverpool ace contending the Chelsea keeper deserved recognition.

Mendy had a stunning campaign with the west Londoners in his debut season with the Stamford Bridge dwellers as he became the first African goalkeeper to win the Champions League.

Source: Legit.ng