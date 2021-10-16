United thought they salvaged a draw with a Marcus Rashford strike late on

Leicester, who had been brilliant throughout the game, however snatched back the lead 15 seconds later in late drama

The Red Devils went into the game with a frightening away record in the league and took the lead through Mason Greenwood

Defensive lapses however allowed the Foxes back in and Youri Tielemans drew his side level before the break

Zambian international Patson Daka confirmed the win late on as Leicester sailed to a 4-2 victory

Leicester City were in inspired form as they condemned a sorry Manchester United to a 4-2 defeat at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City came from behind to stun Manchester United 4-2. Photo by Plumb Images.

Source: Getty Images

In a game full of twists and turns, both sides led the game at some point, but it was the Foxes who came up out with the points after some late drama.

United took the lead after 19 minutes courtesy of their golden boy Mason Greenwood, who hit an inch-perfect ball past Kasper Schmeichel from the edge of the area.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Greenwood’s goal was worthy of winning any football match, but it was cancelled out 12 minutes later as Leicester City took advantage of some defensive laxity from Harry Maguire.

Maguire, a former Leicester man, was too slow to the ball as Kelechi Ihenacho picked his pocket in a dangerous area to feed Youri Tielemans who lobbed in a perfect shot past David De Gea.

In the overall balance of play, Leicester City looked the more energetic on the day and United, despite starting their star man Cristiano Ronaldo, struggled in the way of chances.

Caglar Soyuncu put Leicester ahead late in the game. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

And their persistence eventually paid off in the 78th minute as Çağlar Söyüncü slotted home from close range after being played onside by Harry Maguire.

The game was destined for more drama as United pulled level four minutes later as substitute Marcus Rashford ghosted in behind the Leicester defence to smash home a delightful ball from Victor Lindelof.

With the game finely poised at 2-2, United once again fell guilty of defensive lapses as Leicester City snatched the lead once again 15 seconds later.

This time, it was Jamie Vardy who found the back of the net after some route 1 football saw the ball find Ayoze Perez who squared the ball to Vardy who smashed home a half-volley.

The goal proved to be the dagger to Manchester United, who looked deflated with only minutes to go.

A perfect day for Leicester was capped off with a fourth goal which came from Zambia international Patson Daka, who also slotted home from close range.

The defeat was Manchester United’s fourth in seven games and it further raised questions over the team’s performances and ability to step up when it matters.

Liverpool hammer Watford

In the other match, Liverpool thumped Watford 5-0 to storm to the top of the Premier League table, at least temporarily.

A Roberto Firmino hat trick coupled with goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were enough to see off the Hornets, who were playing under new manager Claudio Ranieri for the first time.

Source: Legit