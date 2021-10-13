Rivers state Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has been spotted playing table tennis with his friends in Port Harcourt

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike was in joyous mood playing the game at his residence and was seen showing good skills

Rivers United manager Stanley Eguma expressed happiness claiming Ezenwo Nyesom Wike is a sports loving Governor

Adorable video of Rivers State Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike playing table tennis with his friend at his residence is trending massively on social media because of the skills shown.

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike is one of the most popular Governors in Nigeria and the 58-year-old is a lover of sports considering his investment in Rivers State.

In the video spotted on social media, Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike was played the table tennis game very well to the delight of the people around him who were clapping for him.

Rivers State Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike in action. Photo: YASUYOSHI CHIBA

Source: Getty Images

His friend known as Obuzor also gave good account of himself while playing against Governor Wike as he also got some points in the game.

Governor Wike was also seen very agile and was ready to pick as many points while playing the game against his friend.

How Wike invested in Rivers United

Last season in the Nigerian Professional Football League, Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike invested in Rivers United by helping them to sign good players.

And at the end of the term, Rivers United under Coach Stanley Eguma qualified for the CAF Champions League to the delight of all their faithfuls.

Speaking to Legit.ng on the table game played by Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and also his contributions to sports in the state, Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma praised the 58-year-old.

Stanley Eguma's reaction

''Governor Wike is a man who loves and practices sports and I am happy that such person is the one directing the wheels in Rivers state because of his brilliant performances.

''He is a good table tennis player and also a good striker and I want to thank him for his investment in Rivers United as we are where we are today because of him.''

