Lionel Messi has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo on the list of nominees who he will vote to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Messi has won the award a record six times while playing for Barcelona, followed by Ronaldo, who has won five (one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid).

Lionel Messi snubs Ronaldo, reveals he will rather vote one of Mbappe, Neymar, Lewandowski or Benzema to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

And as we build up to yet another edition of the award, Messi says he would rather give the award to one of his PSG teammates - Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The pair, along with Messi are yet to really gel together this season at PSG, but the Argentine is still convinced they have enough talent to be considered for the Ballon d'Or.

The 34-year-old told L'Equipe and as seen on The Sun: "In my team, there are two for whom I will easily vote: Neymar and Kylian Mbappé."

Messi couldn't overlook Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski's impact as well as that of Real Madrid star Karim Benzema this season.

Messi added: "And then Robert Lewandowski, who has just had a great year and Karim Benzema who was excellent."

Surprisingly, it's not just Messi who doubts Ronaldo will add a sixth Ballon d'Or to his trophy cabinet.

Bookies have got the Portuguese star down as the sixth favourite to win the prize, behind Chelsea aces Jorgino and N'Golo Kante.

