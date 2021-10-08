Super Eagles of Nigeria were on Thursday night beaten by Central Africa Republic in World Cup qualifiers

Everton star Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi did not play the match and Gernot has stated that he missed these two players

Nigeria are still topping their group with six points and will face CAR again on Sunday in the return fixture

Gernot Rohr who is the gaffer of the Super Eagles has stated clearly that he missed the service of Everton forward Alex Iwobi and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi against CAR in Lagos.

Against all odds, the Super Eagles despite creating more chances lost against visiting Central Africa Republic in their third fixture in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Going into this match against CAR, Super Eagles were full of confidence considering how they had won their first two matches against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Karl Namnganda scored the goal that broke the hearts of Nigerians at the death as Central African Republic recorded their first ever win over Nigeria.

Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi were unable to play for the Super Eagles because on injuries and Gernot Rohr is not happy with their absence.

According to the report on Pulse and Complete Sports, Gernot Rohr feel that these two players would have helped his team against Central Africa Republic.

Gernot Rohr's reaction

"We missed the creativity of Iwobi; we we also missed Ndidi so much. It was not easy for Frank Onyeka and a first-timer Taiwo Awoniyi to come in this team.

"The players are still disappointed in the dressing room and still not understanding why we could lose this match.''

