Arsenal summer arrival Ben White has said he is excited with the prospect of coming up against Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

White has helped Arsenal to keep three clean sheets against Spurs, Norwich, Brighton and Burnley.

Source: Getty Images

White, who joined the Gunners from Brighton for £50million has had a promising start to life at the Emirates.

However, he did have a debut to forget as Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat in the hands of Brentford in their season opener.

White has since helped the north Londoners keep clean sheets against Norwich City, Burnley and Brighton.

But having already faced rivals Chelsea and Tottenham in the famous London derby, the 23-year-old was asked which other fixture he is most excited about.

In a Q&A session on Arsenal's Twitch channel, White said he cannot wait to face Man United's Ronaldo, with Arsenal due to travel to Old Trafford next month to square off against their old foes.

"I’d probably say playing against [Cristiano] Ronaldo you know," he said.

The defender went on to exude the confidence he has what it takes to handle the five-time Ballon d'Or winner saying:

"I’ll be alright…" he noted while smirking.

Ronaldo has had an impressive start to life since his second return to United, with the Portuguese talisman scoring five goals in just six fixtures.

