Gary Lineker has explained that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United was sealed in his garden

The former England striker disclosed that Ed Woodward was speaking on phone to Cristiano Ronaldo's agent when he walked in to his house

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far been impressive for Manchester United this term in all competitions netting 5 goals

Gary Lineker has stated emphatically that Cristiano Ronaldo's second return to to Premier League giants Manchester United was completed and sealed at the back of his garden in UK.

Ed Woodward who is the executive vice-chairman of Manchester United has a house beside that of Gary Lineker and these two legends used to interact on a daily basis.

At the end of August, Cristiano Ronaldo told Juventus chiefs that he wanted to leave and was immediately linked with a move to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Premier League side Manchester United. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

However, Manchester United eggheads hijacked the move and made sure that Cristiano Ronaldo return to Old Trafford for the second time in his career.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has signed a two-year deal at Manchester United with the option of him to extend for a further year.

According to the report on Sportbible, Gary Lineker explained that the negotiations to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford was done in his house.

Gary Lineker's reaction

"I'll put my cards on the table, Ed Woodward is a good friend of mine and lives next door. He signed Cristiano Ronaldo when he was in my garden.

"When he walked in he was on the phone to Jorge Mendes (Ronaldo's agent) and I hope I'm not giving too much away.''

Khabib Nurmagomedov praises Cristiano Ronaldo after Everton draw

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Khabib Nurmagomedov was over the weekend at Old Trafford where he watched the Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Everton before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old retired MMA star is currently in England for some sporting commitments and he took the chance to visit the Theatre of Dream so as for him to speak and see his close friend.

Unfortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates at Manchester United were unable to record a win in their Premier League battle against Everton as it ended 1-1 at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo did not start the fixture for Manchester United as Ole Solskjaer decided to put him on the bench until the second half, and when he came on, Everton defense was too strong for the Portuguese to break.

Source: Legit