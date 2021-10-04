The Premier League round of matches across England produced some interesting results as Chelsea go top of the table

Man United are still struggling to get a win in two matches as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton

Liverpool and Man City played out a 2-2 draw while Watford's loss to Leeds saw Xisco Munoz sacked as manager

New leaders emerge each week in the Premier League as matchday 7 saw Chelsea go top of the table, Livescore, Instagram.

How it all went down the English Premier division

The Blues earned a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Southampton at Stamford Bridge which took them to 16 points after seven matches.

However, the result at Old Trafford saw Man United slip to fourth after they were forced to a 1-1 draw with Everton.

Chelsea are now top of the Premier League followed by Liverpool, Man City and Man United. Photo by Joe Giddens, John Powell and Mathew Peters

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

United are now winless in their last two matches as they were shocked by Aston Villa in the previous weekend.

The star game of the weekend between Liverpool and Man City at Anfield ended in stalemate as the Reds dropped to second spot with the defending champions settling in third.

Watford manager Xisco Munoz became the first manager to be sacked after the Hornets were beaten 1-0 by Leeds United at Elland Road.

Tottenham ended their three-game winless streak as they got the better of Aston Villa by 2-1. Arsenal and Brighton shared the spoils in a goalless draw at the American Express stadium.

Leicester City have not got their season up and running as they surrendered a two-goal lead against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to draw 2-2.

Newcastle are still in search of their first win of the season as they fell to Wolves at the Molineux while newcomers Norwich City played a 0-0 draw with Burnley.

Brentford continued their impressive start in the English top-flight division as they stunned West Ham by 2-1 at the London Stadium.

Agbonlahor slams Solskjaer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that According to former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserved to be sacked for benching Cristiano Ronaldo against Everton, Metro, The Sun.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by the Toffees at Old Trafford and many have blamed the Norwegian boss for not starting his talisman Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner came in the 57th minute while the score was at 1-0 in favour of the Red Devils.

Source: Legit.ng