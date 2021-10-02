Kevin De Bruyne says one of his friends assisted him in sliding into the DM of a beautiful model who is now his wife

The Manchester City midfielder has narrated how embarrassing the story was, but he is proud that such move was made

According to the Belgian, the love story started with a text as he was still single during his time at Werder Bremen

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has narrated how he met his model wife as the midfielder branded the story as ‘embarrassing’, SPORTbible reports.

De Bruyne revealed how one of his pals assisted him in sliding in his model wife’s DM and now the rest is history.

The 30-year-old moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2015 and has been incredible for the Citizens having enjoyed huge successes since arriving from Wolfsburg.

Kevin De Bruyne and his family members in after a world cup match in 2018. Photo: Gabriel Buoys

Source: Getty Images

He has so far won three Premier League titles, five League Cups as well as one FA Cup with the English giants.

And despite all his achievements, the Belgian credited his successes to his wife Michele De Bruyne.

He narrated how his love story with the beautiful 27-year-old model started during his loan spell at Werder Bremen.

Writing in The Players' Tribune, De Bruyne said:

“This is such an embarrassing story that I hesitate to tell it! It started with a tweet. I only had a few thousand followers at the time, because I was still on loan at Werder Bremen.

"So I tweeted something about a match or whatever, and this pretty girl favourited it.

“I was single at the time, and my friend noticed it. So he said, ‘She looks like a nice girl, no? You should send her a message.’

“So he grabbed my phone and started tapping out a message. He showed me the phone and said, 'Come on, can I hit send?'

“But thankfully, he sent the message for me, and she responded. We got to know each other over text for a few months. It's a lot easier for me once I get to know someone, so after that, I was good.”

Source: Legit