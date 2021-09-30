Van de Beek shows his visibly frustrated figure after failing to come on as a substitute during Man United vs Villarreal

The Dutchman was spotted on camera throwing away his chewing gum and had to be calmed by teammates

Van de Beek joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2020 and has struggled to establish himself as a regular first-team player

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek was visibly angry at the fact that he was not selected to come on during his side’s dramatic 2-1 win over Villareal in the Champions League.

Van de Beek was visibly angry at being snubbed during the Villareal game. Photo by Matthew Peters.

Source: Getty Images

Images and footage captured by hawk-eyed fans on Wednesday, September 29 showed the Dutchman toss his gum and mutter some words in frustration when Fred was brought on in the dying stages of the game.

Van de Beek had to be calmed down by goalkeeper Dean Henderson and was on the verge of tears as Solskjaer opted for Fred and Jesse Lingard instead of the 24-year old.

Van de Beek’s Manchester United nightmare

Since securing a £35 million move from Ajax in 2020, Van De Beek has struggled to establish himself in the first team.

He has since been limited to appearances on the bench, and with the string of talent in Solskjaer’s side, the Dutchman is not even guaranteed a substitute appearance.

Van de Beek is a like-for-like substitute for the likes of Paul Pogba, Fred and Scott McTominay, all of whom are preferred by Solskjaer over him.

