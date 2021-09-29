Mohamed Salah netted a brace for Liverpool on Tuesday night, September 28, in Champions League win over Porto

The Premier League giants proved so difficult for the Portuguese side as the Champions League encounter ended 5-1

Dean Saunders who played for Liverpool has now rated Mohamed Salah as the current best player in the world

Former Premier League star Dean Saunders has named Mohamed Salah of Liverpool as the current best player in the world rating the Egypt international above Ronaldo and Messi.

On Tuesday night, September 28, Mohamed Salah was in great form for Liverpool netting a brace in their Champions League win over Porto which ended 5-1 in favour of the Reds.

His brace against Porto in the Champions League now means that Mohamed Salah has netted eight goals for Liverpool in 8 appearances so far this season.

Mohamed Salah in action for Premier League side Liverpool. Photo by James Williamson

According to the report on talksport, Dean Saunders explained clearly that Mohamed Salah is above all other big players in the world with his current form.

Dean Saunders' reaction

“Right now, as we speak, who’s better than him?. Eight goals in eight games from right-wing, he’s not playing down the middle.

“He just looks unstoppable. There’s Messi and Ronaldo, who are on their own, but right now they’re not as good as Salah.”

Lionel Messi on the other hand scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain in their 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League.

Since making stunning return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals for the Old Trafford landlords and he is aiming to continue shining for the Red Devils.

Mohamed Salah scores 100th Premier League goal

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Leeds United vs Liverpool saw the Reds bounce back to winning ways as they secured a comfortable 3-0 win at Elland Road on Sunday, September 12.

The Merseysiders were looking to get their season back on track after settling for a disappointing 1-1 draw against rivals Chelsea.

Leeds, on the other hand, were desperate to secure their first win of the new season having initially lost once and drawn twice.

However, it was the visitors who reigned supreme, with Mohamed Salah scoring his 97th Premier League goal to help his side cart home all three points.

The clash started on a pulsating note, with the home side squandering an early chance that should have put them ahead.

