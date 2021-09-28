Real Madrid vs Sheriff ended surprisingly in a 2-1 win for the visiting side from Moldova at the Santiago Bernabeu

Djasur Yakhshibaev and Sebastien Thill scored for the visitors while Karim Benzema was the scorer of Madrid's goal

Despite the loss at the Bernabeu Real Madrid remain second as Sheriff go top of the table in Group D

In the other group game, Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan played a goalless draw as both club are still in search of their first win

Real Madrid fell to their most embarrassing defeat in history when they lost to Moldovan club FC Sheriff by 2-1 in their Champions League game played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Summary of the game

The debutants gave the 11-time a run for their money as they kept asking questions in the opening minutes of the game.

FC Sheriff produced the biggest upset in Champions League history at the beat Real Madrid by 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

And they were rewarded in the 24th minute after Djasur Yakhshibaev produced a fantastic header from a Cristiano's cross which completely beat Thibaut Courtois in goal.

Los Blancos had to dig deep into the second half to get an equalizer as Vinicius Junior was brought down in the box for a penalty.

Karim Benzema made no mistake with the finish as Carlo Ancelotti's side breathe a sigh of relief after getting rewarded for their persistence.

However, the lowest-ranked team were not done yet as Sebastien Thill silenced the crowd at the Bernabeu with a brilliant volley to make 2-1.

Federico Valverde nearly levelled matters in injury time but his deflected shot hit the post to further confound their misery.

The win put Sheriff on top of Group D with two wins from two matches while Real Madrid maintained second spot after Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan played a goalless draw.

