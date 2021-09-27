Oleksandr Usyk was spotted handing over Anthony Joshua's belts to him in the locker room after their fight

The 34-year-old returned the belts as he will be given new ones after scoring a remarkable victory over Joshua

AJ is intent on avenging his defeat to Usyk and will activate up his rematch clause in the coming year

Oleksandr Usyk handed his newly won heavyweight belts back to Anthony Joshua after becoming the new IBO, IBF, WBO and WBA champion, Daily Mail, The Sun.

The Ukrainian heavyweight champion will have new sets of belts given to him but the 34-year-old handed back the straps in respectable fashion.

Oleksandr Usyk hands Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight belts back to him in the dressing room. Photo by Daily Mail

How it all happened

In a video that went viral on social media, Usyk walked into Joshua's dressing room and gave the four belts back to AJ.

Joshua in turn received the belts gracefully as he collected and dropped them on his dressing table with smiles on his face.

Usyk won the fight on all judges scorecard in a unanimous decision he outboxed the knockout specialist to become the new champion.

The win has put a hold on AJ's much-anticipated match with his fellow British heavyweight Tyson Fury next year.

Hearne on AJ's rematch with Usyk

However, Joshua's promoter is optimistic that the 31-year-old will activate the rematch clause on his contract for a second fight.

"He will want to go back in that rematch, and he will be the underdog in that fight but he has just been beaten by a pound-for-pound great.,' Hearn said.

"Joshua lives and breathes boxing, he is already talking about training again and he will be in the gym and ready to get back in again."

Joshua says he would fight Fury and Wilder even without his belts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Anthony Joshua is not giving up yet on his dreams of fighting two of the most dreaded heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, Sky Sports, Independent.

AJ lost all his titles to Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk in a unanimous point decision at the 60,000 packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The British boxer was outclassed by Usyk in the entire fight as he suffered the second loss of his professional career.

However, AJ has now stated that he will still box the Gypsy King and the Bronze Bomber without being the heavyweight champion.

