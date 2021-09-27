The pair of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will both play no role when Juventus take on Chelsea

The two teams will face off in their Group H Champions League fixture on Wednesday, September 29

Dybala is understood to have suffered an injury while in action against Sampdoria in the Serie A at the weekend

Juve and the Blues secured victories in their opening fixtures in the European elite competition

Juventus have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their Champions League meeting with Chelsea.

Dybala is understood to have suffered an injury while in action against Sampdoria in the Serie A at the weekend. Photo by Marco Canoniero.

Source: Getty Images

The two teams are set to face off in the elite European competition on Wednesday, September 29, in Turin in their second Group H clash.

Goal reports Paulo Dybala will miss the encounter after limping off in years against Sampdoria with a thigh injury.

The Argentine was started as a captain in the Series A clash staged at Allianz Stadium and scored the opener with a wonderfully struck half volley.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, he had to be withdrawn shortly after in a blow to the Italian giants, leaving manager Massimiliano Allegri short on attacking options.

Allegri has now confirmed his side will also miss the services of Alvaro Morata who is also sidelined.

The pair of Dybala and Morata will both need to be assessed to determine the extent of their injuries.

Chelsea will head to Turin days after they suffered their first defeat of the season against Man City at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel Jesus' 53rd-minute deflected strike was the only difference during the encounter as the Blues fell to City.

The west Londoners won their Group H opener against Zenit St. Petersburg.

Rudiger calls out teammates after Chelsea's defeat to Man City

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has blamed his teammates for their Premier League defeat to Manchester City following their failure to step up their game.

Gabriel Jesus' brilliant effort in the 53rd minute sealed the victory for the Etihad Stadium dwellers as the visitors ended up claiming all three points available in the game.

The defeat saw the unbeaten status of the Blues come to an end on matchday six at Stamford Bridge but they remain in the top four - the same point as Man City, Man United, and Everton.

Germany defender Rudiger who inspired the London club to Champions League glory last season admitted that the entire team was sloppy for the entire time, especially in the opening half.

Source: Legit.ng