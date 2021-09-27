Aubameyang Copies Thierry Henry's Iconic Celebration in Front of Arsenal Legend

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang channelled his inner Thierry Henry after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur

The Gabonese attacker pulled Henry's famous in front of the Frenchman who was in attendance

The win fired the Gunners to 10th on the Premier League standings as Spurs dropped to 11th

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was among the players who shone for Arsenal as the Gunners stunned rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Sunday, September 26.

Arsenal, who have enjoyed a resurgence in recent days following a poor run of results, completely destroyed Spurs in an epic London derby clash staged at the Emirates.

Aubameyang was among his side's three goalscorers, finishing off a stunning counterattack with a neat left-footed finish into the bottom corner to double his team's advantage after Smith Rowe's opener.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang channelled his inner Thierry Henry after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by David Price.

The Gabonese attacker used the occasion to channel his inner Thierry Henry as he copied the Arsenal legend's iconic celebration.

The skipper did a knee slide with his fists clenched down by his side, doing it in front of Henry who was in the stadium to watch his former side in action.

Henry donned a retro Arsenal jersey which he completed with a set of glasses and took time to appreciate Auba's gesture.

The goal against Spurs was Auba's second league strike having found the back of the net against Norwich earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal's third goal to cap his side's spectacular first half, with Heung-Min Son scoring Spurs' consolation.

The Gunners' impressive win saw them climb to 10th on the standings, with Spurs dropping to 11th.

Arteta tips Odegaard to become club captain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reporetd that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has showered praises on Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard for his impressive displays since he joined the club permanently in the summer.

The 22-year-old powered home an unstoppable freekick that earned the Gunners their second straight Premier League win at Turf Moor after a disastrous start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Odegaard was among six players who joined the North Londoners in the summer for £150 million as they plan to create a team with more youngsters that can build a foundation for the club's future success.

However, it was not just his goal that left Arteta impressed, with the Spaniard singling out the midfielder's leadership qualities he has evidenced.

