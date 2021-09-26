Victor Osimhen maintains his top-scoring form for Napoli after inspiring them to a 2-0 triumph over Cagliari

The 22-year-old grabbed the opener just 11 minutes into the encounter after benefiting from Piotr Zielinski's cross from the right flank

Osimhen has now scored six goals in his last four appearances for the Blues across all competitions

Africa's most expensive player Victor Osimhen has continued to live up to his price tag after inspiring Napoli to their sixth straight Italian League win this season.

Despite starting the new campaign on a low, the 22-year-old has now found the back of the net in his last four games for The Parthenopeans.

The Super Eagles forward opened the scoring for the home team in the 11th minute after scoring from close range with the help of Piotr Zielinski providing the assist.

The moment Victor Osimhen powered Napoli ahead of Cagliari in their Serie A meeting this weekend. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen saw the move made by his teammate and decided to make a run into the visitors' danger zone and the decision paid off at the end of the build-up.

Lorenzo Insigne sealed the win for Luciano Spalletti's men from the penalty spot three minutes before the hour mark.

Napoli stretch Serie A winning streak to six games

The victory now means that Napoli are the only team who is yet to drop points in the Italian top-flight while they occupy the summit of the table with 18 points after six games.

Osimhen is now four goals away from equalling his goals record at the end of his debut season in Serie A.

And bearing any unforeseen circumstances, the Nigerian star should contend for the golden boot at the end of the ongoing season.

Source: Legit