Cristiano Ronaldo staged a return to Old Trafford about 12 years after initially leaving them for Real Madrid

And despite his advanced stage, he is among the top scorers in the Premier League so far having scored three goals in two appearances

Ronaldo's mum has now revealed that his son is not retiring anytime before 40, adding that the forward hopes to enjoy himself afterwards

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has insisted that her son has no plans of hanging his boots before he turns 40.

The 36-year-old returned to the highly competitive Premier League from Juventus during the summer transfer window last month and he has already raised the bar.

He has found the back of the net four times in three appearances across competitions since he made his debut against Newcastle United after the international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo trying to dribble West Ham star during their Premier League fixture last weekend. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

The former Real Madrid forward is also in contention for the Premier League golden boot this term having scored three goals so far - just one behind joint leaders Michail Antonio, Bruno Fernandes, and Mohamed Salah.

What Cristiano Ronaldo's mother said

And the mother of four was quoted by SunSport speaking with presenter and comedian Guilherme Geirinhas, saying:

“I’ve already asked him if he wants to be a coach when he stops playing. He told me he wants to enjoy life. He’ll play until he’s 40.”

Although what he wants to do after retiring from football is absolutely unclear, he, however, told his mother that he will enjoy life.

Ronaldo already has a fleet of businesses, hence, even if he chooses not to do anything, he will continue to remain relevant.

