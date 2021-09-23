Cristiano Ronaldo spent three good years at Italian side Juventus before making a big return to Old Trafford

Ronaldo's mother explained that she was told by the 36-year-old his intention to return to the Premier League side

Since he rejoined Manchester United, the Portugal international has scored four goals in his first three games

Dolores who is the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo has finally opened up on what her star son disclosed before returning to Old Trafford despite a serious link with Man City.

Cristiano Ronaldo made up his mind not to play for Juventus again this summer after spending three years winning two Italian Serie A titles with the Old Lady.

The green light of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus actually came when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was spotted parking all his cars in a container for an unknown destination.

Paris Saint-Germain were initially thought to be interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, but the talks died after the French giants signed Lionel Messi on free from Barcelona.

What then happened?

The talks of Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Manchester City then came with football fans all over the world stunned with the facts that he would return to the Premier League.

However, Manchester United chiefs via the help of Sir Alex Ferguson and Bruno Fernandes spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese landed at Old Trafford for the second stint.

According to the report on UK Mirror and Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo's mother claimed that she was told by her son not to worry about the speculation on television.

Maria Dolores' reaction

“On the TV there was talk of Manchester City, but he said to me 'Mom, don't worry about what they're saying because I'm going to Manchester United.

“I said I liked that a lot and he pleased me.''

Dolores wants son Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Sporting Lisbon

