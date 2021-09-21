Cristiano Ronaldo outshines Lionel Messi on the list of most paid football stars in the world this year

The Portuguese earns about $115m more than his rival Lionel Messi while Neymar wraps up with the top three with $95m earnings per year

Ronaldo reclaimed the top spot after sensational return to Manchester United from Juventus during the transfer window

Fortunes have continued to smile on Cristiano Ronaldo since he returned to Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined the Red Devils on a two-year deal from Juventus and barely 12 hours after, he broke the record of the number of jerseys sold.

His second coming also had a direct impact on the club's financial and social media upsurge as they recorded increases in both their followers and stock.

The 36-year-old has now reached yet another milestone after being declared the most paid footballer in the whole wide world, beating his greatest rival Lionel Messi to the feat.

Forbes reveals that Ronaldo earns a staggering $125 million per year in salaries &$70m) and endorsements ($50m).

Messi comes right after Ronaldo with a total of $110 million - $75 million in wages and $35m from his endorsement deals.

Brazilian forward Neymar wraps up the top three most paid stars with a total of $95 million from both salaries and deals.

Forbes Top 10 most paid players in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo - $125m (Manchester United)

Lionel Messi - $110m (Paris Saint Germain)

Neymar - $95m (Paris Saint Germain)

Kylian Mbappe $43m (Paris Saint Germain)

Mohamed Salah - $41m (Liverpool)

Robert Lewandowski $35m (Bayern Munich)

Andres Iniesta - $35m (Vissel Kobe)

Paul Pogba $34m (Manchester United)

Gareth Bale $32m (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard $29m (Real Madrid)

Ronaldo has been on fire since he rejoined Manchester United having scored four goals in three appearances across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Ibrahimovic's record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has broken Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record following his goal for Manchester United on Sunday, September 19, in their important win over West Ham in a Premier League tie.

His goal against West Ham United was his first at the London Stadium and Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in 66 stadiums since 2003-04 which is more than any other player on earth.

This is yet another incredible achievement for the man whose energy is always channeled towards breaking records on the football pitch.

