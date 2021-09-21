Manny Pacquiao made his political debut in 2017 when he ran for a House of Representatives seat but lost

However, he managed to secure a congressional seat three years later following a landslide victory to represent the district of Sarangani

He now appears to be keen to scale the country's political ladder having set his sights on succeeding President Rodrigo Duterte

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has announced his retirement from the ring as he sets his eyes on vying for the presidency in the Philippines in 2022.

Pacquiao, who is currently serving as a senator in his homeland made clear his intention to seek the Philippines' top seat on Sunday, September 20.

His announcement at the time cast doubts over his boxing future, with many of his fans contending he had all but decided to hang up his gloves.

The 42-year-old has cleared the air over his boxing career, confirming he has indeed retired from the ring.

Speaking to Toni Talks, Pacman divulged that he was done with boxing because he had been in the ring for far too long and only continued because he was passionate about the big game.

“My boxing career? My boxing career is already over," he said.

“It’s done because I’ve been in boxing for a long time and my family says that it is enough. I just continued [to box] because I’m passionate about this sport," he added.

Pacquiao last bout was in August when he took on Cuba's Yordenis Ugas, a match that saw him suffer a unanimous defeat to the Olympic silver medallist.

His illustrious boxing career has him widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of his generation.

The Filipino has won 62 of the 72 matches he has fought in his professional career which he started as a teenager.

The biggest fight of his career came in May 2015 when he battled Floyd May weather in a bout that ended in defeat against the MoneyMan.

Pacquiao political life

Earlier, it was reported that Pacquiao entered politics in 2017 when he ran for a House of Representatives seat which he lost.

The pugilist secured a congressional seat three years later after a landslide victory to represent the district of Sarangani.

The 2016 polls provided him with his turning point in politics when he garnered a massive 16 million votes to become a senator.

