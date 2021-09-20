Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United this summer after spending three years at Serie A side Juventus

Jorge Mendes who is his agent offer the Portugal international to Atletico Madrid in which they rejected it

Manchester City were also in the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo before he decided to return to Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running ever since he made his stunning return to Premier League side Manchester United where he has scored in all games played so far.

The transfer of the Portugal international back to Old Trafford was completed in less than 24 hours following the involvement of Sir Alex Ferguson and Bruno Fernandes.

And since then, Manchester United fans have been enjoying every single minute of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford as the club are even eyeing the Premier League title this term.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Premier League side Manchester United. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

However, there is new development that Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes was actually thinking of moving the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to the Spanish La Liga.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo is still regarded as a king of football at least among the Real Madrid fans where he excelled before joining Juventus.

According to the report on Mirror, it was disclosed that Jorge Mendes attempted to make Cristiano Ronaldo join Atletico Madrid which the Spanish champions rejected.

Those in charge of Atletico Madrid were concerned with the fact that their fans won't be happy seeing Cristiano Ronaldo with them and they pulled out of talks.

Atletico Madrid are said to be okay with the arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Antoine Griezmann respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo broke Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record following his goal for Manchester United on Sunday, September 19, in their important win over West Ham in Premier League tie.

His goal against West Ham United was his first at the London Stadium and Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in 66 stadiums since 2003-04 which is more than any other player on earth.

This is yet another incredible achievement for the man whose energy is always channeled towards breaking records on the football pitch.

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic previously held the record with 64 before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner broke it.

As things stand now presently, Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to continue wit his impressive performance so far this season for Manchester United in all competitions.

Source: Legit