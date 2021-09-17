Joao Felix verbally attacked a supporter of Atletico Madrid who told him to injure Antoine Griezamnn in training

The Portuguese forward responded to the fan to show some respect to the 30-year-old who returned to the club from Barcelona

Griezmann was booed by fans at the Wanda Metropolitano when he made his second debut for the club in the Champions League

Joao Felix launched back at a fan who suggested he should injure Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann in training, The Sun.

The Frenchman made a dramatic return to the Wanda Metro Politano on the last day of the summer transfer deadline.

And the 30-year-old has come under huge criticisms from fans as he was booed and jeered during his home debut in the Champions League draw against FC Porto.

Joao Felix responds to fan who told him to injure Griezmann in training to retain his 1st team shirt. Photo by David S. Bustamante

In a dramatic twist, Felix who could be dropped from the pecking order following the arrival of Greizmann was told by a fan to get him injured in training.

In a video clip released by El Golazo de Gol the Portuguese forward told the fan to have more respect for the World Cup winner.

The conversation between Felix and the fan

A journalist named Javi Gomez quoted the fan saying:

"Joao, step on Griezmann, you have to injure him, it can't be that he starts before you."

And Felix responding to the comment:

"You should have more respect for Griezmann."

The supporter then added:

"Don't forget to go for Griezmann's shin, Joao."

Simeone's defence on Griezmann

Atletico boss Diego Simeone has come in strong defence of Griezmann following his return club after dumping them in the summer of 2019.

He said:

"They (the media) are making a movie and a morbid situation that clearly gives us the importance of having recovered an extraordinary footballer like him and that we can enjoy.

"We hope that he gets better and can respond to the people that criticise him.

"He has a challenge to move forward and consequences for what happened in the past."

