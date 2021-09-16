Bruno Fernandes is expected to be among Man United's top earners after being offered a new mouthwatering deal

The new terms which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2026 will see the midfielder bank more than £250,000-a-week in wages

Bruno has made a stunning impact at Old Trafford since his £60million move from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020

Manchester United are reportedly planning to hand Bruno Fernandes a new lucrative deal that will see him become one of the highest earners as looks to tie his future at Old Trafford.

The midfield maestro has been one of their best players since he joined the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

SunSport reports have been in talks with the Portuguese for months over a new deal and is now nearing putting pen to paper.

The new terms which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2026 will see the midfielder bank more than £250,000-a-week in wages.

The publication claimed the 27-year-old has been persuaded to stay following the arrival of his pal, Cristiano Ronaldo and he is expected to pocket in excess of £250,000-per-week in wages under the new terms which will run until 2026.

However, Bruno's wages still doesn't match that of Ronaldo, David de Gea, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Paul Pogba in the hierarchy.

Be that as it may, he is expected to be up there among United's top earners' thanks to mouthwatering bonuses and incentives added with his current deal is set to expire in 2025.

