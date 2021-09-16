Antonio Conte has been touted as an ideal replacement for either Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Mikel Arteta

Both Man United and Arsenal managers have come under immense pressure from fans in recent days

Former Inter Milan Conte is believed to be keen on a return to the EPL and is waiting on the wings for an offer

The Italian boss is currently without a job after quitting as Inter boss in the summer despite winning Serie A

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would reportedly be open to replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United as manager.

Conte reportedly views the Gunners as a more long-term project and lack players who can guarantee silverware immediately. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The gist about Conte replacing Solskjaer and Arteta

Conte has widely been linked with a return to the Premier League, with both United and Arsenal touted as possible destinations.

The Italian manager is currently without a club after quitting Inter Milan over the summer shortly after helping them win the Serie A title.

He is understood to have held talks with Tottenham Hotspur but is said not to have been convinced by their short-term trophy prospects.

Metro UK now reports Conte is open to a return to the English topflight but is only keen on joining a club with a winning project.

The 52-year-old is arguably the most experienced and proven manager currently without a club and has been identified as the most ideal candidate to take over at either Man United or Arsenal where both Mikel Arteta and Solskjaer have come under immense pressure.

However, Sky Sport Italia's Gianluca DiMarzio claims Conte would only join a club where he can win titles immediately.

The tactician reportedly views the Gunners as a more long-term project and lack players who can guarantee silverware immediately.

United, meanwhile, are a different proposition and are one of the EPL sides he would consider managing if an offer is tabled.

