Mauricio Pochettino has stated that English club Chelsea are a team to beat in this season’s Champions League

Poch has bolstered his squad having signed fellow countryman Lionel Messi, but the manager is wary of defending champions Chelsea

According to the tactician, although PSG also looks good on paper, holders Chelsea are even stronger having strengthened their squad

The manager of French club Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, has stated that Premier League club Chelsea are the team to beat in the Champions League this season, SPORTbible reports.

Poch admitted that the Blues are the reigning champions of the elite competition and they remain favourites to retaining the title due to the strengthening of the squad.

Following the arrival of Lionel Messi to PSG, football pundits and fans have tipped PSG for glory, but Pochettino maintained that the Blues cannot be discounted.

Mauricio Pochettino wary of Chelsea in Champions League. Photo: Matthias Balk

Source: Getty Images

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss said via Mirror:

"It's possible that Chelsea and ourselves are the two teams to beat on paper, looking at our squads. But Chelsea are the holders so they're the team to beat especially after strengthening their squad.

“The pressure is there for all the clubs and we know that for a number of years the Champions League is PSG's main objective."

PSG begin their quest for European glory on Wednesday, September 15 when they take on Belgian side Club Brugge away at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Following their loss in last year’s final to German side Bayern Munich, the Argentine boss believes his side can go one step further and then win the title.

