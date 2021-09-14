Mikel Obi has taken to social media to pen an emotional note to his twin-daughters as they celebrate their 6th birthday

The former Nigerian international welcomed the arrival of the girls back in 2015 as they were delivered by Russian girlfriend Olga Diyachenko

Mikel, in his note, stated that he is so proud of the girls, adding that he is so lucky to be their beloved dad

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has taken to his Instagram handle to celebrate his two daughters who clock six on September 14.

The former Chelsea star welcomed the girls in 2015 during his time at the Stamford Bridge club and shared the news to his followers on social media.

His Russian girlfriend Olga Diyachenko delivered their twin-girls and they have continued to celebrate them on social media.

Mikel Obi's twin-daughters clock six. Photo: mikel_john_obi

Source: Instagram

As Ava and Mia clock six, Mikel wrote on Instagram:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Happy 6 birthday to my angels. So proud and so happy to see you two grow up to be the ladies you guys are and want to be.

“Strong, brave, full of confidence and most importantly full of joy and happiness. I love you guys so so much and so lucky and proud to be your daddy my world.”

Quite a number of his followers have taken to the comment section of the post to also extend their warm greetings to the birthday girls.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry wrote:

“Happy Birthday Girls.”

Someone added:

“Happy birthday cuties, we love you.”

Another wrote:

“Happy birthday ejima.”

Mikel spotted assisting daughters with homework

Only recently, Mikel Obi was spotted helping his twin girls out with their homework as the legend posted on his Instagram Story.

The Kuwait FC star has continued to share ‘daddy goals’ on social media as he is so much attached to his adorable daughters.

Since then, he has flooded every social media platform with the kids, and now he was spotted assisting them with their homework.

Mikel joins Kuwaiti club Kuwait SC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel Obi who recently signed a mouth-watering contract with Kuwait Sporting Club has resumed activities with his new team.

The 34-year-old former Chelsea defensive midfielder recently completed a big move to Kuwaiti outfit after leaving English Championship side Stoke City where he played for the whole of last season.

Mikel will earn a massive $4 million annually (N1.6 billion) at his new club and he has quickly moved to begin preparations ahead of next season with the club.

Source: Legit.ng