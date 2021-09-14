Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has been ranked as the best player on the new FIFA 22 game

The Argentina international is being followed by Robert Lewandowski while Cristiano Ronaldo occupies third

Sadio Mane, Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne are among the 10 Premier League players who made the list

Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain has emerged as the player topping the list of highest 22 players in the FIFA 22 which will be available for the world to play from October this year.

The Argentine footballer is no doubt one of the best players in the world considering his records and achievements in the round leather game most especially when playing for Barcelona.

And for the first time in a long run, Cristiano Ronaldo who recently made his return to Manchester United did not make the top 2 and has been overtaken by Robert Lewandowski.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in action on the pitch. Photo by Nicolò Campo

Source: Getty Images

On the list, 10 players who are playing in the Premier League made it as the likes of Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk, Harry Kane, N'Golo Kante made it.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Last season, N'Golo Kante was impressive for Premier League side Chelsea as the Blues won the Champions League beating Manchester City in the final.

See the list below according to 90min

22. Sadio Mane - 89

Position: LW

Club: Liverpool

Country: Senegal

21. Ederson - 89

Position: GK

Club: Manchester City

Country: Brazil

20. Casemiro - 89

Position: CDM

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Brazil

19. Thibaut Courtois - 89

Position: GK

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Belgium

18. Alisson - 89

Position: GK

Club: Liverpool

Country: Brazil

17. Son Heung-min - 89

Position: LM

Club: Tottenham

Country: South Korea

16. Joshua Kimmich - 89

Position: CDM

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

15. Virgil van Dijk - 89

Position: CB

Club: Liverpool

Country: Netherlands

14. Karim Benzema - 89

Position: ST

Club: Real Madrid

Country: France

13. Gianluigi Donnarumma - 89

Position: GK

Club: PSG

Country: Italy

12. Mohamed Salah - 89

Position: RW

Club: Liverpool

Country: Egypt

11. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - 90

Position: GK

Club: Barcelona

Country: Germany

10. Manuel Neuer - 90

Position: GK

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

9. N'Golo Kante - 90

Position: CDM

Club: Chelsea

Country: France

8. Harry Kane - 90

Position: ST

Club: Tottenham

Country: England

7. Jan Oblak - 91

Position: GK

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Slovenia

6. Neymar - 91

Position: LW

Club: PSG

Country: Brazil

5. Kylian Mbappe - 91

Position: ST

Club: PSG

Country: France

4. Kevin De Bruyne - 91

Position: CM

Club: Manchester City

Country: Belgium

3. Cristiano Ronaldo - 91

Position: ST

Club: Manchester United

Country: Portugal

2. Robert Lewandowski - 92

Position: ST

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Poland

1. Lionel Messi - 93

Position: RW

Club: PSG

Country: Argentina

Cristiano Ronaldo accused of refusing to play as striker at Juventus

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how few days after making his second debut for Premier League side Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused by Giancarlo Marocchi of refusing to play as a center forward at Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spent three years at Juventus winning the League title before he decided to rejoin Manchester United in what was a big move for the Portuguese.

And making his second debut for the Old Trafford landlords against Newcastle United on Saturday, September 11, Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines after netting brace.

Source: Legit