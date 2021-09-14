Messi Tops Ronaldo, Lewandowski As Stunning List of 22 Rated Players in FIFA 22 Revealed
- Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has been ranked as the best player on the new FIFA 22 game
- The Argentina international is being followed by Robert Lewandowski while Cristiano Ronaldo occupies third
- Sadio Mane, Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne are among the 10 Premier League players who made the list
Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain has emerged as the player topping the list of highest 22 players in the FIFA 22 which will be available for the world to play from October this year.
The Argentine footballer is no doubt one of the best players in the world considering his records and achievements in the round leather game most especially when playing for Barcelona.
And for the first time in a long run, Cristiano Ronaldo who recently made his return to Manchester United did not make the top 2 and has been overtaken by Robert Lewandowski.
On the list, 10 players who are playing in the Premier League made it as the likes of Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk, Harry Kane, N'Golo Kante made it.
Last season, N'Golo Kante was impressive for Premier League side Chelsea as the Blues won the Champions League beating Manchester City in the final.
See the list below according to 90min
22. Sadio Mane - 89
Position: LW
Club: Liverpool
Country: Senegal
21. Ederson - 89
Position: GK
Club: Manchester City
Country: Brazil
20. Casemiro - 89
Position: CDM
Club: Real Madrid
Country: Brazil
19. Thibaut Courtois - 89
Position: GK
Club: Real Madrid
Country: Belgium
18. Alisson - 89
Position: GK
Club: Liverpool
Country: Brazil
17. Son Heung-min - 89
Position: LM
Club: Tottenham
Country: South Korea
16. Joshua Kimmich - 89
Position: CDM
Club: Bayern Munich
Country: Germany
15. Virgil van Dijk - 89
Position: CB
Club: Liverpool
Country: Netherlands
14. Karim Benzema - 89
Position: ST
Club: Real Madrid
Country: France
13. Gianluigi Donnarumma - 89
Position: GK
Club: PSG
Country: Italy
12. Mohamed Salah - 89
Position: RW
Club: Liverpool
Country: Egypt
11. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - 90
Position: GK
Club: Barcelona
Country: Germany
10. Manuel Neuer - 90
Position: GK
Club: Bayern Munich
Country: Germany
9. N'Golo Kante - 90
Position: CDM
Club: Chelsea
Country: France
8. Harry Kane - 90
Position: ST
Club: Tottenham
Country: England
7. Jan Oblak - 91
Position: GK
Club: Atletico Madrid
Country: Slovenia
6. Neymar - 91
Position: LW
Club: PSG
Country: Brazil
5. Kylian Mbappe - 91
Position: ST
Club: PSG
Country: France
4. Kevin De Bruyne - 91
Position: CM
Club: Manchester City
Country: Belgium
3. Cristiano Ronaldo - 91
Position: ST
Club: Manchester United
Country: Portugal
2. Robert Lewandowski - 92
Position: ST
Club: Bayern Munich
Country: Poland
1. Lionel Messi - 93
Position: RW
Club: PSG
Country: Argentina
Source: Legit