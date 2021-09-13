Cristiano Ronaldo could end up winning the support of Premier League legend Peter Crouch after an explosive second Man United debut

The former Liverpool striker has been a staunch follower of Lionel Messi and his incredible talent on the pitch

But, with Ronaldo scoring twice on his first game for the Red Devils after over a decade is something admirable for Crouch

Cristiano Ronaldo raised the bar when he scored twice on his second Manchester United debut at Old Trafford against Newcastle United over the weekend.

The goals inspired the Red Devils to a 4-1 victory as they maintained their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are now topping the EPL table with 10 points from four games - the same as Chelsea and Liverpool so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Peter Crouch having a bust-up during the 2006 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals in July 2006. Photo by Bob Thomas Sports Photography

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, former England striker Peter Crouch who has been a staunch Lionel Messi's fan is already considering devoting his support towards Ronaldo owing to his unbelievable displays.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently overtake Alli Daei as the player with the most international goals for his country as reported by Daily Mail and Give Me Sport.

He scored a brace to help Portugal come from a goal down and outshine the Republic of Ireland in their World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

And the 40-year-old believes Man United bought greatness when they decided to pursue the attacker's signature before the summer transfer window closed a few weeks back.

Crouch also revealed that Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney used to tell him that Ronaldo used to vow to end up as the best player in the world, but, United's players would laugh at him.

Showing such confidence at that young age, and going ahead to achieve everything said was outrageous.

Ferdinand was one of those who played a role in Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford about 12 years after initially leaving them for Real Madrid in 2009.

