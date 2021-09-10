Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United from Juventus has improved their financial revenue

The Red Devils initially recorded a boost in their stock and then gained more following across social media platforms

Ronaldo could make his second United debut when they host Newcastle at Old Trafford this weekend

Manchester United are said to have recovered the money they spent on re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year deal during the summer transfer window.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to make his second debut for the Red Devils when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford this weekend.

And while the forward is yet to kick a ball for his new club, they have made a little more than they invested in bringing him back.

Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey number 7 on display at Man United store. Credit - @manchesterunited

Source: Instagram

The Mirror reveals that the United have already sold £187 million worth of Ronaldo's number 7 replicas in just one week and in turn, they earned £13.1m in commission – topping the £12.9m fee paid to Juve last month.

Ronaldo's return has benefited the Red Devils greatly as their stock rose in 24 hours of announcing his deal, while they gained more followers across social media platforms,

United’s retail partner, Fanatics, said that within four hours of his comeback announcement, sales of the Ronaldo shirt surpassed the existing record for a single day’s sales of sports kit outside the US.

The publication reports that Ronaldo’s new contract with the Old Trafford dwellers will see him take home about £500,000 a week for the next two years plus an optional year.

Jamie Carragher predicts Ronaldo will affect Man United negatively

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United from Juventus during the summer transfer window has continued to generate mixed reactions among former football stars.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined the Red Devils on a two-year deal two days before the deadline day and he is in line to make his second debut this weekend.

But Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the return of the 36-year-old might have a negative impact on the Old Trafford dwellers.

