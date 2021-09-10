Lionel Messi was in action in Argentina’s 3-1 win over Venezuela in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier last week

The Barcelona legend gave a warm hug to a little Venezuelan boy who had beat the security just to meet his idol

The 9-year-old has expressed delight saying he hugged his idol - as many around the world are amazed by the gesture

A little Venezuelan chap who circumvented security details and ran to the pitch to meet Lionel Messi has finally spoken, Tribuna reports.

Following Argentina’s 3-1 win over Venezuela in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, little Venezuelan boy managed to escape from the stands and ran onto the football pitch.

Camera shows the young boy wearing a Paris Saint-Germain shirt with number 30 on the back running in to the field as he navigated his way to meet Messi.

Lionel Messi hugs little Venezuelan fan. Photo: NomadAN

Source: Instagram

Messi gave him a big hug as soon as he approached, to the applause from the fans as the gesture will remain with the little boy for life.

Messi scored no goals in that encounter but produced a solid outing nevertheless, making 3 key passes and creating 2 chances.

The little boy circumvented security at the stadium in Caracas where the match between Argentina and Venezuela was being held, and ran to hug "La flega."

"I hugged my idol," says the Venezuelan boy who circumvented security to hug Lionel Messi via Telemundo.com.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi responded brilliantly following Pele’s earlier comments that the Argentine only shoots with one leg.

The Brazilian football icon had in 2019 criticised the six-time Ballon d’Or winner saying he cannot use his weaker foot, cannot head the ball and only has one trick.

Following controversies on who the greatest player of all time is, Pele had insisted that both himself and Maradona were better players and the pair cannot be compared.

But in the early hours of Friday morning, Messi broke Pele's South American goalscoring record in the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

Messi recorded his 55th career hat-trick in style after powering Argentina to a 3-0 win triumph Bolivia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday, September 10.

