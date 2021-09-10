Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second debut for Manchester United this weekend against Newcastle

The Portugal international made the return to Old Trafford after three years at Italian Serie A side Juventus

Fred however explained that Cristiano Ronaldo is a good player stressing that the Portuguese will help Man United

Fred of Manchester United has explained how the arrival of Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has been changing things at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no doubt one of the best footballers on earth considering his styles of play and all the titles he has won since he began his professional football career.

The Portuguese began his career on the streets in his country before he was spotted by those at Sporting Lisbon who gave him the chance to exhibit his talent.

Cristiano Ronaldo signing his deal with Manchester United. Photo by Ash Donelon

That actually paved ways for Cristiano Ronaldo to move to Manchester United in 2003 after convincing then manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

And during his first stint at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo won the Premier League and Champions League titles before moving to Real Madrid.

No one thought Cristiano Ronaldo would return to Old Trafford, but the Portuguese made the move recently after spending three years at Juventus.

According to the report on Sportskeeda and Manchester Evening, Fred stated clearly that he is happy to be training with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fred's reaction

''It's so good training with Cristiano, he is a very good guy, the best player you know about. We are so happy to have Cristiano here with us, and I hope he can bring us many titles at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt hits record at Man United

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how ahead of his second debut for Manchester United this weekend, reports from Old Trafford have it that Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt sales have now hit a staggering record £187 million.

It was gathered that the game would not be televised on TV stations in the UK, but 76,000 people really do have a golden ticket to see Man Utd vs Newcastle United game.

Although it remains uncertain if the striker will start tomorrow, one sure thing is that the Portuguese will be wearing his favourite No.7 shirt at the Theatre of Dreams.

It is believed that thousands of fans will also wear the replica of Ronaldo’s shirt as the sales sky rocketed following new that he was taking Edinson Cavani’s number.

