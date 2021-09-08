Gerard Pique has explained how Pep Guardiola wanted absolute control of everything years back at Barcelona

The Spanish footballer played under the now Manchester City manager when he rejoined Barcelona from Man United

Pique stated clearly that his relationship with Pep Guardiola changed when he started dating Shakira

Gerard Pique has finally explained how his relationship with former manager Guardiola hit the rock at Barcelona because of dating Shakira and also rivalry between him and Mourinho who was in charge of Real Madrid then.

The Spaniard rejoined Barcelona in 2008 having played in the Premier League with Manchester United and was under Pep Guardiola at the Nou Camp.

And at the Camp Nou, Gerard Pique and Pep Guardiola won many titles, but according to the report on GOAL and La Sotana, the player explained that he almost quit Barcelona in his first year.

Gerard Pique's reaction

“We reached an important point of tension with him, and with the dressing room in general," Pique told La Sotana.

“The rivalry with Jose Mourinho was very exhausting. Pep wanted absolute control of everything that happened.

“I started dating Shakira and the relationship with him changed; now the relationship is perfect. I had a lot of pressure. I felt that in training I had to do everything perfect.

“If there was a moment in which I thought about leaving Barca, it was that season 2011-12. I suffered a lot in this last year with him.”

Since Gerard Pique has been playing for Barcelona, the Spaniard has featured in close to 400 games for the Catalans netting 29 goals.

Meanwhile, Gerard Pique and his teammates at Barcelona are still trying to cope with lives with Lionel Messi who has joined PSG.

Gerard Pique vows to retire at Barcelona

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona defender Gerard Pique reiterated his commitment to the Spanish giants claiming that he wants to hang his precious boots at the Nou Camp.

The Spain international is no doubt one of the best defenders in the world considering his style of play both for Barcelona and the national team.

Gerard Pique actually started his career at Barcelona's Academy before moving out and played for Premier League giants Manchester United.

During his time in the Premier League, the 34-year-old was rated as one of the best defenders then in the English topflight.

Gerald Pique explained that he has no plan to play for any other club in his career than Barcelona.

