One year after his attempted move to leave Barcelona, Lionel Messi's burofax surfaces across media platforms

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner expressed his desire to quit the club last year but the club refused him the chance despite having a clause that allows him the luxury

Barely 12 months later, the Argentine is now with French League giants Paris Saint Germain and he joined them for free

Lionel Messi made attempts to force his way out of Barcelona in August 2020 but that move failed materialise.

The 34-year-old stunned the world after tendering his transfer request to the then board headed by Josep Bartomeu.

Messi ended up spending one more season at Camp Nou to avoid lawsuits with the Spanish League giants over technicalities of the contract.

Sources claim that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner had a clause in his deal that allowed him to walk away for free but the elongation of the 2019-10 season negated the clause.

After Barca were demolished 8-2 by Bayern Munich, the Argentine superstar dropped the bombshell, explaining he wanted out of the club with immediate effect.

Details of Lionel Messi's burofax to Barcelona

Sports Keeda quoting Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“By means of this, and in accordance with the provisions of clause 3.1. of the contract of November 25, 2017, I express to you my willingness to terminate my employment contract as a professional footballer with an effective date of August 30, 2020.”

“prior communication to the club carried out before June 10, 2020, without any rights for FC Barcelona.''

“Due to the exceptional circumstances, the 2019-2020 competition season ended yesterday, without prejudice to that for our team, this completion would take place on August 15, when we returned to Barcelona after our elimination from the Champions League on the night of August 14.”

“I exercise my right to terminate the contract with effect date August 30 2020, with the consequences set forth in the aforementioned provision 3.1. Yours sincerely, Lionel Andrés Messi.”

Why Lionel Messi was furious

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi was left furious after their 2022 World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was abandoned, Sport Bible.

The match was already five minutes old when a Brazilian health official stormed the pitch and asked the referee to stop the game.

The official claims four Argentine stars plying their trade in the Premier League had to quarantine before being allowed to play the game.

Source: Legit.ng