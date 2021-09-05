Brazilian health officials stopped Brazil vs Argentina World Cup qualifier over COVID-19 quarantine rules

The game was stopped barely 10 minutes after kick-off as the officials stormed the pitch with policemen

Sources say they wanted to prevent England based Argentine stars who didn't quarantine from featuring in the encounter

Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Argentina staging at the Corinthians Arena has been abandoned.

The game was stopped after the Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch to prevent four Argentine stars from participating in the match.

Reports claim those stars were said to have flouted quarantine rules, hence, the drama that ensured minutes after the encounter kicked off on Sunday, September 5.

The scene at the Corinthians Arena, the venue of the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina. Photo by Alexandre Schneider

The Copa America champions were said to have walked out of the pitch after the health officials came out to stop the game as reported by BBC Sport.

According to the information gathered by the publication, the players involved were no named by the FA, however, Premier League stars like Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa and Giovani lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham are the scapegoats.

Meanwhile, the trio of Martinez, Lo Celso, and Romero all started the game in Sao Paulo.

What the Brazilian rule book says

BBC Sports reveal that Brazilian rules state that visitors who have been in the UK in the 14 days before entering the country must quarantine for 14 days on arrival. Brazil's health authority, Anvisa, said in a statement before the game:

"Anvisa considers the situation a serious health risk and so has asked local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of the players, who are stopped from participating in any activity and should be prevented from remaining on Brazilian soil."

Both teams are meeting again for the first time after battling each other for the Copa America title in July 2021.

