Former Argentine midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme believes Lionel Messi will retire at Barcelona

The 34-year-old attacker joined the Parisians on a two-year during the summer transfer window

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner made his debut for the French League giants against Reims but failed to find the net in the game

Lionel Messi has been tipped to rejoin Barcelona once he guides Paris Saint Germain to their first-ever Champions League glory.

The Parisians came close to lifting the title for the first title last year but Kingsley Coman's goal stopped them from achieving their aim.

They (PSG) have now gone ahead to sign four other quality players including Sergio Ramos, Archaf Hakimi, Georgino Wijnaldum, and Gianluigi Donnarumma to better their chances of winning the trophy.

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina during this month's World Cup qualifier against Venezuela. Photo by Edilzon Gamez / POOL / AFP

Source: Getty Images

And former Barca and Argentina midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme sees his countryman retiring at the Camp Nou despite sealing a two-year move to the Ligue 1 giants during the summer transfer window.

The 43-year-old believes as soon as Messi helps PSG to a Champions League crown, he will be back with his beloved Barcelona. He was quoted by The Mirror quoting ESPN.

What Juan Roman Riquelme said about Messi

“I am sure that Leo will retire at Barcelona. He will win the Champions League at PSG and then he will retire again with his people, in Barcelona."

“Hopefully Messi in Paris continues to enjoy himself. I do not know if it is strange, but we are all excited to see him enjoy playing with Mbappé and Neymar.

“If they don't win the Champions League now, they won't win it ever again, that's the way it is. I think Messi will win the Champions League with PSG and retire at Barcelona."

Messi made his PSG debut against Reims last weekend after coming on in the 66th minute for Neymar.

