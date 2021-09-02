Cristiano Ronaldo is set to arrive at Manchester United earlier than scheduled after he was released by the Portugal FA

The 36-year old became the player with the most international goals after scoring twice to help his country beat the Republic of Ireland

The forward will miss his country's next match against Azerbaijan after bagging a yellow card in their 2-1 win

Cristiano Ronaldo is on course to make his second Manchester United debut next weekend following his early departure from the Portugal camp.

The 2016 European champions came from a goal down to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier earlier this week.

Ronaldo scored both goals for his country towards the end of the fixture and in the process bagged a yellow card that ruled him out of their next encounter against Azerbaijan on September 7.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from Portugal International Duty. Photo by Gualter Fatia.

Source: UGC

The goals also bore some personal significance for Ronaldo as he became the all-time goal scorer in men’s international football with 111 goals.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The only blooper in an otherwise perfect night for the 36-year old was the fact that he received a yellow card during the game and was subsequently banned for Portugal’s next match.

Because of the one-game suspension, he will not be available for the match against Azerbaijan. This is not the only reason Ronaldo was released from international duty early, however.

UK quarantine rules

If the Portugal star is not vaccinated, he would have to isolate for at least 10 days once he returns to the UK as per the quarantine rules in the country.

Being in quarantine for 10 days would imply Ronaldo does not feature in United’s next league clash against Newcastle, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 11.

However, if Ronaldo is double-vaccinated, he could well make his debut against the Magpies.

CR7 lashes out at opponent during Ireland game

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo exhibited a bit of frustration in the early minutes of Portugal's World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.

The 36-year-old who recently returned to Manchester United on a two-year deal pushed Dara O'Shea while waiting for VAR to give a verdict on a penalty call.

Jeff Hendrick was said to have tripped Bruno Fernandes just nine minutes into their crunch encounter at Estadio Algarve.

Source: Legit Nigeria