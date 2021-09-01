Manchester City have secured the services of their goalkeeper Ederson Moraes until the summer of 2026

The Brazilian star became the fifth player to pen a new deal after De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Stones, and Ruben Dias

Since he joined City from Benfica in 2017, the 28-year-old has won 10 major trophies including three Premier Leagues

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes becomes the latest Manchester City star to extend his stay at the club after signing a new five-year deal.

The Etihad Stadium outfit confirmed the three-time Premier League champion has committed his future to them until the summer of 2026.

Moraes initially joined the Citizens from Benfica in 2017 and this new move will now prolong his reign with the Citizens to nine years.

Ederson Moraes posing with Man City's jersey indicating he has committed his future to the club until 2026. Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City

Source: Getty Images

Information on the club's official website reveals that he is the fifth senior player after stars like Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, John Stones, and Ruben Dias to sign new deals.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s side since he was signed from Benfica in 2017.

He has kept 94 clean sheets in 195 appearances and winning every domestic honour available, as well as two Premier League Golden Gloves.

While reacting to his new contract, City’s No.31 believes the club is the perfect place to achieve his ambitions. He told mancity.com.

What Ederson Moraes said

“This was an easy decision for me. There is nowhere else I’d want to be.

“To be part of one of the best squads in world football and to compete for trophies year in year out is what every footballer wants, and that is the opportunity you’re given at City."

Ederson has conceded just twice this campaign - against Leicester City in the Community Shield and in their Premier League opener vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Source: Legit