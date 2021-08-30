Another Chelsea star joins top Italian League giant after Fikayo Tomori this summer
Sport

by  Oluwatomiwa Babalola
  • Tiemoue Bakayoko returns to AC Milan for his second loan spell this summer having spent the 2018-19 season on loan with them
  • This time, he will be gone for two years and the Italian League giants have an option to make his deal permanent
  • Bakayoko was also at Monaco and Napoli on temporary spells in the last two campaigns, and this time, he is back at San Siro Stadium

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has completed a two-year loan move to AC Milan with an option for a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old Frenchman will return to the San Siro Stadium for the second time in his career having spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan with them.

Bakayoko made 42 appearances - scoring one goal and one assist across all competitions for the Rossoneri. He also spent time at Monaco and Napoli afterward but never earned a permanent deal.

Top Italian club lands another Chelsea player after Fikayo Tomori
Tiemoue Bakayoko rejoins AC Milan on a two-year loan deal from Chelsea. Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/AC Milan
Source: Getty Images

The Italian League giants confirmed the return of the France international on their social media platforms with a video of the player wearing their home kit. The seven-time Champions League winners said in a statement as reported by Daily Mail.

AC Milan confirm Bakayoko's return

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of [Bakayoko] from Chelsea FC on a two-year loan, which could turn into an obligation if certain conditions are met."

After sealing a five-year move from Monaco to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £40 million in 2017, the player scored three times and assisted three other goals in 43 encounters.

Since then, he has been sent on loan to three different clubs - with AC Milan signing him temporarily on two different occasions.

Kurt Zouma leaves Chelsea for West Ham

Legit.ng earlier reported that West Ham United have completed the signing of defender Kurt Zouma from Chelsea for a reported fee of £29.8million.

The French football star, who leaves Stamford Bridge after seven years signed a four-year deal with the West London club.

Chelsea have been wanting to cash in on the 26-year old to free up funds for more transfer activity before the close of the summer transfer window.

