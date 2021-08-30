Lionel Messi was in action for Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 giants defeated Reims 2-0 at the Stade Auguste Delaune

A brace for Kylian Mbappe on the night saw Mauricio Pochettino’s side claim all three points as they go top of the standings

The world was denied a Messi-Mbappe-Neymar trident as the six-time only made his first appearance replacing Neymar

Argentine legend Lionel Messi has made his debut for French club Paris Saint-Germain coming on as a second half substitute in their 2-0 win over Reims, GOAL reports.

The ousted Barcelona captain made his first ever appearance in the Ligue 1 when he came on as a substitute in the 65th minute replacing Neymar.

He instantly made an impact helping his side to win the ball, dribbled past some players as his delightful pass almost led to a third goal for Kylian Mbappe on the night.

Lionel Messi in action for PSG. Photo: Catherine Steenkeste

Source: Getty Images

Spanish outlet Marca are claiming that the world had anticipated a Messi-Mbappe-Neymar trident at the Stade Auguste Delaune, but the six-time only made his first appearance replacing Neymar.

It was gathered that the opposition players kept an extremely close eye on Messi and looked to stop him however they could, as they welcomed him to Ligue 1.

Mbappe scored a brace in his side's victory and demonstrated once again why he is one of the most decisive players in world football.

The first came with his head, as he guided home a perfectly weighted Angel Di Maria cross, before drilling home his second with his left foot to finish off a stunning counter-attack from his side.

