Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford is set to see him become the Premier League's best-paid player

Reports suggest the Portuguese will be earning a massive £480,000-a-week (N272m) in wages

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne is currently the league's highest earner, with the midfielder taking home a huge £385,000-a-week (N218m)

Ronaldo, who is currently in Lisbon is expected to put pen to paper on his United deal in the coming days

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to become Premier League's highest earner ahead of his stunning return to Man United.

Ronaldo, who is currently in Lisbon is expected to put pen to pare on his United deal in the coming days. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Man United confirmed on Friday, August 26, they had reached an agreement with Juventus to re-sign Ronaldo subject to personal terms being agreed and a medical completed.

According to Metro UK, Ronaldo is yet to put pen to paper on his contract despite the Red Devils formally submitting an offer.

However, the publication added there are not expected stumbling blocks to the veteran striker signing the deal given his old club forwarded one of the most lucrative offers in their history.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Sun reports the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to pocket a massive £480,000-a-week (about N272m) or around £25millon a year (over N14bn).

The massive wages will see him become the highest earner in the Premier League ahead of Man City's Kevin De Bruyne who is believed to be banking around £385,000-a-week (N218m).

It is understood Ronaldo has been forwarded with a two-year contract offer at Old Trafford, with his wages now dwarfing David de Gea's £375,000-a-week which had him as the club's best earner.

According to reports, Ronaldo is expected to earn more millions as he will get a cut from the sale of his replica shirts by Man United.

The 36-year-old is currently in Lisbon where he is believed he could have his medical before flying to Manchester later.

His second debut for the Red Devils is expected to be against Newcastle at Old Trafford after the international break.

Ronaldo drops from 2nd highest-paid player to 5th in the world

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo accepted a pay cut to join Man United and it has affected his ranking in the top ten most paid footballers.

According to football expert, Tancredi Palmeri, Ronaldo's £480,000-per-week has seen him drop from second-highest-paid star to fifth.

The ranking is based on players' net salary with no bonus or other income considered as PSG's Lionel Messi tops the list.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner who joined PSG as a free agent will be going home with a whopping €35m annually.

Messi's teammate Neymar is second on the list grossing €30m while Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta who now plies his trade in the J-League is third with Vissel Kobe with a yearly income of €25m.

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Oscar who now plays for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port earns €24m annual salary.

Source: Legit