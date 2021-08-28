An Arsenal fan met his untimely death earlier this week after he was stabbed by an alleged drunk man in Lagos

The young supporter identified by his nickname 'Vigo' was pronounced dead at the hospital despite attempts to save his life

Both the deceased and the murderer were said to have ensued in an argument at a newspaper stand somewhere along Lagos-Badagry expressway

An unknown Arsenal fan has reportedly been stabbed to death in Lagos following an argument with another man on Thursday, August 26.

The disagreement ensued between the young man known as 'Vigo' and another person suspected to be drunk at a newsstand around Vox Bus Stop, Lagos-Badagry expressway.

Reports reveal that both were involved in an argument over the Gunners' triumph over West Bromwich Albion football club in the EFL Cup during the week.

Disappointed Arsenal fan moved to tears after Manchester City hammered his club 5-0. Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

And the drunk was said to have broken a bottle in the course of their hot argument and then stabbed him in the neck as reported by Premium Times.

The publication reports that an eye-witness who saw the event as it unfolded confirmed that Vigo was pronounced dead at a private clinic he was taken to.

What the eye-witness told Premium Times

“So the other guys who took Vigo to the hospital were visibly angry when they learnt he was dead. They just returned to the scene where the attacker was still standing and he was violently attacked and beaten to stupor."'

Meanwhile, the North Londoners have lost all three Premier League games so far this campaign.

How Charlie Naughton died during England vs Germany game

Legit.ng earlier reported that while some fans were cheering Harry Kane’s second goal against Germany at the Wembley Stadium, Charlie Naughton who was watching the game at the pub collapsed and died later, Mirror, Birmingham Live.

England took the lead through Raheem Sterling before the Tottenham man added the second to guarantee their place in the quarter-final over their bitter rivals.

However, 29-year-old Naughton was quickly given first aid treatment and but the paramedics could not save his life for up to three hours.

Reece James and Mason paid tribute to the Chelsea and England fan on social media as a Go Fund Me Project aiming to raise 1000 for funeral costs have been created.

