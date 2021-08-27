Wayne Rooney who formed one of the most lethal striking partnership with Ronaldo in the Premier League does not see the Portuguese playing for Manchester City

Several reports claim that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has agreed personal terms with Manchester City

According to Rooney, Cristiano has got a very good legacy at Manchester United and he doubts the striker will join the rival club

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has disclosed that he doubts that legendary Cristiano Ronaldo will join Premier League rivals Manchester City, Mirror reports.

There are reports from various quarters that Ronaldo has agreed personal terms with the Citizens and could be back in England to continue his career.

Reports have it that the striker’s agent Jorge Mendes was in Turin on Thursday to negotiate his client’s exit from Juventus as Ronaldo is heavily linked with City.

Wayne Rooney doubts Ronaldo's potential move to Man City. Photo: Cesar Manso

Source: Getty Images

Further claims have it that Mendes is expected to arrive the Etihad Stadium on Friday to finalise discussions with Manchester City officials.

But Rooney who played alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner expressed doubts over reports that Ronaldo will join Man Utd rivals City.

The pair overcame that wink incident at the 2006 World Cup to form of the most deadly partnerships in Premier League history as United claimed three successive Premier League titles.

Rooney said via talkSPORT:

"It’s an interesting one but I can’t see it. I think Cristiano has got a very good legacy at Manchester United and I know how proud he is as a player and a person. I can’t see it, but it’s football so you never know.

"There have been a few that have done it but no one at Cristiano’s level.

“Obviously Peter Schmeichel and Andy Cole, but I just can’t see that as an option for him really.

"Financially of course he doesn’t need to do it. I think it’s more likely that it’s PSG he goes to."

According to earlier claims from Pavel Nedved, the vice president of Juve, Ronaldo is happy at the club, but fresh details say he is heading to City.

