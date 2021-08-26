Benjamin Mendy has been scheduled to appear in court later this week over a four-count charge including a sexual assault allegation

The Frenchman was said to have taken advantage of three 16-year-old girls between last October and now

Man City have now suspended the football star pending when he will be cleared by the authorities

Manchester City have suspended Benjamin Mendy indefinitely following the sexual allegation leveled against the left-back.

The 27-year-old French defender is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Friday, August 27 to defend himself against four counts of r'ape and one count of sexual assault cases.

Cheshire police command reveals that they detained the football star after receiving three complainants over the age of 16, and were said to have happened between last October and this month.

Benjamin Mendy during Man City's Premier League defeat to Tottenham. Photo by James Williamson - AMA

Source: Getty Images

The Premier League champions while reacting to the unfortunate incident said on their official website quoted by SkySport.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

What the Premier League champions said:

"Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is, therefore, unable to make further comment until that process is complete."

Reports from the authorities reveal that the France international has been kept in police custody until his appearance in court.

"Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial."

Mendy joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has since been part of three Premier League title-winning squads, as well as lifting the English League Cup twice.

Pep Guardiola set to leave Man City in 2023

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City chiefs will now have to be looking out for a credible replacement following Pep Guardiola's announcement that he will be leaving the Premier League champions after his contract.

The former Barcelona gaffer has a contract at the Etihad Stadium until the end of next season, but the Spaniard is already planning for life even before the year 2023.

Guardiola has been with the Citizens for the past seven seasons and the Spaniard has won the Premier League titles with only the Champions League still missing in his cabinet at the Etihad.

Source: Legit.ng